Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

