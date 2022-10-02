Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dassault Systèmes SE’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

DASTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,884,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

