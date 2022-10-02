Revain (REV) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Revain has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $64.99 million and approximately $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $960.83 or 0.04999019 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.