Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 406.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 906,636 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,463,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

