Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVF opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

