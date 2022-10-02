Rob Wilkinson Buys 23,288 Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) insider Rob Wilkinson bought 23,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45).

Grainger Stock Up 3.3 %

LON GRI opened at GBX 229.40 ($2.77) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. Grainger plc has a 52 week low of GBX 216.80 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,092.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

