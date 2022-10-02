Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

NYSE:RCI opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

