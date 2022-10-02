Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
Further Reading
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.