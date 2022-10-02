Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

