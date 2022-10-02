ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $675,858.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00087339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007706 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

