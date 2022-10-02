Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Trimmed by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $359.64 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.22 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.99 and a 200-day moving average of $424.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

