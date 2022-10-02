Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 1,247 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TECL opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $91.04.

