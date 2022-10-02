Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€316.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €126.40 ($128.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is €143.20 and its 200 day moving average is €145.50. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a fifty-two week high of €208.35 ($212.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

