Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$137.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.73.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$124.37 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$173.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.94.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. Insiders sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,536,137 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

