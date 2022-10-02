Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $129,040.93 and $1,149.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,590,514 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

