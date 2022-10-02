RUSH COIN (RUSH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.70 Million

RUSH COIN (RUSH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. RUSH COIN has a market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of RUSH COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RUSH COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RUSH COIN has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RUSH COIN Coin Profile

RUSH COIN launched on August 22nd, 2020. RUSH COIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. RUSH COIN’s official Twitter account is @HashRushGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RUSH COIN is rushcoin.io.

Buying and Selling RUSH COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “RUSHCOIN Platform is a blockchain platform for social games and online/offline commodity transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "RUSHCOIN Platform is a blockchain platform for social games and online/offline commodity transactions."

