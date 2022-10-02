S.Finance (SFG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Million

S.Finance (SFG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. S.Finance has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $116,885.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

