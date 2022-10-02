Saber (SBR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $214,164.00

Saber (SBR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Saber coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saber has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Saber has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $214,164.00 worth of Saber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Saber

Saber launched on June 1st, 2021. Saber’s total supply is 1,280,371,809 coins. Saber’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saber is saber.so.

Saber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saber Labs contributes to Saber, a cross-chain stablecoin exchange on Solana. Saber provides the liquidity foundation for stablecoins, which is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, like the US dollar or bitcoin. As Solana’s core cross-chain liquidity network, Saber helps facilitate the transfer of assets between Solana and other blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saber should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

