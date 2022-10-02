SafeBlast Trading 23.6% Higher This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $900,933.25 and $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,164.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00603657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00249467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

