saffron.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43,228.00 (SFI)

saffron.finance (SFI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $45.53 or 0.00237135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $43,228.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010799 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00170870 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_.

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche.Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

