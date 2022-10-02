Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $315,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 7.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAR opened at $140.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.99.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

