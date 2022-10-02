Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

