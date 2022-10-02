Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BCE by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after buying an additional 1,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in BCE by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after buying an additional 933,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.
BCE Stock Down 2.1 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.
BCE Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
