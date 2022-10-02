Sandy Spring Bank Sells 919 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

