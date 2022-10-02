Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Acumen Capital to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sangoma Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE STC opened at C$7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$160.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.25. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$29.00.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

