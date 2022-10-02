Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $515,397.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003352 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $581.90 million and approximately $515,397.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

