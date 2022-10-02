Satoshi (SATS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,240.00

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Satoshi coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Satoshi has a market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $10,240.00 worth of Satoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Satoshi has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Satoshi

Satoshi (SATS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Satoshi’s total supply is 1,916,726,800,000,000 coins. The official website for Satoshi is www.aax.com/spot/trade/SATS:USDT. Satoshi’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange.

Buying and Selling Satoshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Satoshi is the name given to the smallest fraction in which you can divide a Bitcoin, which represents one hundred millionths of a bitcoin. In the same way that a euro is divisible into 100 cents, a bitcoin is divisible into 100,000,000 satoshis. Allowing to reflect balances of up to eight decimal places. AAX will start offering Satoshi/Tether (SATS/USDT) spot trading pairs from 09:00 am (UTC) on August 25, 2021, making it the first exchange to make the switch to Satoshi unit.SATS/USDT is a small currency trading form of Bitcoin/Tether (BTC/USDT). AAX does not currently support deposit and withdrawal of SATS.If you buy SATS/USDT, SATS assets will be added to the BTC assets in your spot account . If you have BTC assets in the spot account, you can sell SATS/USDT.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Satoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Satoshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Satoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

