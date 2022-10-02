Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.

Savaria Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIS opened at C$13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$888.42 million and a PE ratio of 46.00. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$20.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$192.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.13 million.

Insider Activity

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.67%.

About Savaria

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.