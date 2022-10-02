Scotiabank Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$3.00

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $235.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.36. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

