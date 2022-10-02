Scotiabank Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$3.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.68.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

TSE CMMC opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.28. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

