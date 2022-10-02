Scotiabank Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$75.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNR. CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$53.81 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,897,151.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,691,453.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 420,932 shares of company stock worth $25,259,501.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

