Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 14,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $472.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

