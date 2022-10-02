SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCWX. Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SCWX opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

