Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SEIGY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $345.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
