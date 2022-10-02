Sentinel Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $43.20 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $30.56 million and $43.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all.Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform.”

