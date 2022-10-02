Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Insider Purchases £50,050 in Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £50,050 ($60,476.08).

Timothy (Tim) Drayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Timothy (Tim) Drayson purchased 45,000 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($47,849.20).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 81.90 ($0.99) on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 75.60 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.60 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,047.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.74.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

