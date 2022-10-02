Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.95

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $8.65. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 780,411 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Insider Activity at Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,917 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $779,138.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,241,397 shares in the company, valued at $191,973,312.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Stories

