Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Serum has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003970 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $200.21 million and $20.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 261,000,003 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

