Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.47.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

About Sesen Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

