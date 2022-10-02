Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Price Reaches $14.68 on Exchanges (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can now be purchased for $14.68 or 0.00076219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $316,164.90 and $385,958.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

