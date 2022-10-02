Shopping (SPI) Trading 97.9% Lower This Week

Shopping (SPI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Shopping has a total market cap of $73,000.00 and approximately $16,247.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 97.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io. The official website for Shopping is shopping.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

