Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Increases By 33.6%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 988,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arcellx Stock Down 1.2 %

Arcellx stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. Research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $21,493,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $77,110,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $19,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.