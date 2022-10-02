Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Increases By 33.6%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 988,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Arcellx Stock Down 1.2 %
Arcellx stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $26.91.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. Research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $21,493,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $77,110,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $19,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
