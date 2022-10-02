Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Drops By 10.1%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 457,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

