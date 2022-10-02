Short Interest in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Declines By 13.5%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NYSE OXM opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

