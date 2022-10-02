SHPING (SHPING) 1-Day Volume Tops $192,590.00

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. SHPING has a market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,155.33 or 1.00028863 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064381 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00082004 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.