Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 23,300 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PLx Pharma worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. PLx Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. PLx Pharma had a negative return on equity of 232.65% and a negative net margin of 377.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

