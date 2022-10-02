Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:K opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

