Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 369,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 86,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $486,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:EFV opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

