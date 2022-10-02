Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $140.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.