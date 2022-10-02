Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHN opened at $9.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

