Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $371,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 56,755 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $64.49 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,061.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.48.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

